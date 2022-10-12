UrduPoint.com

MWL Secretary General For Promoting Tolerance, Peace, Justice In Islamic Societies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Bin Abdulkareem Al-Issa has stressed for promotion of tolerance, peace and socio economic justice in the Muslim societies

Addressing a Scholars Convention at the headquarter of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Ravi Road here on Wednesday, he said that islam gives the message of interfaith harmony, love, peace and brotherhood and it is responsibility of Muslims to spread this message in the world. "Our motto is to present true face of Islam before the nations," he added.

He said that the Muslim World League (MWL) is a representative forum of Muslims of the world. He said that the issue of Islamophobia is worsening due to lack of true knowledge about Islam, adding that dialogue eliminates distances which can remove misunderstandings.

He said that some elements connected such information with Islam, which were baseless. The MWL Secretary General said that disputes always gave destruction to the world whereas unanimity always gives peace.

"It is responsibility of scholars to remove ignorance with wisdom," he said.

He said that Saudi Arabia has special cordial relations with Ulema and scholars besides the Pakistani nation.

He expressed his respect for efforts of Pakistan to bring the Muslim Ummah closer and said that special effective representation has been given to the Pakistani scholars at the MWL forum.

Earlier, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf bin Saeed bin Ahmad Almalki in his address said that Pakistan is an important Islamic country which has strong historic relations with the KSA and its people. He said that the people and the government of Saudi Arabia love the people and the government of their brethren Islamic country (Pakistan) like Pakistan government and people do.

He said that Pakistani brothers played a vital role in the progress, development and prosperity of the KSA. He said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have deep bilateral relations. He appreciated the elders of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

Later, Saudi guests were presented with sword and other souvenirs.

Earlier, Senator Allama Sajid Mir and Senator Hafiz Dr Abdulkarim with other prominents warmly welcomed the MWL delegation at the Markaz Ahle Hadith. Jamiat Ulema Pakistan leader Shah Awais Norani was also present.

A large number of Ulema attended the convention.

It is pertinent to mention here that Doctor Muhammad Bin Abdulkareem Al-Issa delivered the sermon of Hajj this year.

