MWL secretary general to lead Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Secretary General of Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, is set to mark Eid-ul-Fitr in a compassionate and inclusive manner in Pakistan.

Dr. Al-Issa's itinerary includes leading the Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque and spending the day with orphans, embodying the spirit of generosity and solidarity.

According to Muhammad Umar Butt, the Spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Al-Issa is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on April 7 for a nine-day high-profile visit.

During his stay, Dr. Al-Issa will lay the foundation stone of the Seerat-ul-Nabi Museum in the Federal capital.

Umar Butt further elaborated that Dr. Al-Issa's agenda comprises meetings with key figures including the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan, and the Religious Affairs Minister.

Additionally, Dr. Al-Issa will participate in various significant events and engage in discussions aimed at fostering interfaith dialogue and cooperation.