MWL Secretary General To Lead Eid Prayer At Faisal Mosque
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 09:12 PM
The Secretary General of Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, is set to mark Eid-ul-Fitr in a compassionate and inclusive manner in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Secretary General of Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, is set to mark Eid-ul-Fitr in a compassionate and inclusive manner in Pakistan.
Dr. Al-Issa's itinerary includes leading the Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque and spending the day with orphans, embodying the spirit of generosity and solidarity.
According to Muhammad Umar Butt, the Spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Al-Issa is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on April 7 for a nine-day high-profile visit.
During his stay, Dr. Al-Issa will lay the foundation stone of the Seerat-ul-Nabi Museum in the Federal capital.
Umar Butt further elaborated that Dr. Al-Issa's agenda comprises meetings with key figures including the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan, and the Religious Affairs Minister.
Additionally, Dr. Al-Issa will participate in various significant events and engage in discussions aimed at fostering interfaith dialogue and cooperation.
Recent Stories
Two drug Rehabilitation centres, ladies hostel inaugurated
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained twice at Dutch protest
Isolated villages to be solarised: CM Murad
Infinix and JBL Strike a Chord: Superior Sound Arrives with Note 40 Series
State is above than Each & everything, There is no room for religious anarchy an ..
RDA gives concession to educational institutions till end of academic year 2024
ANF recovers 485 kg drugs in five operations; arrests eight accused
Provincial government urged to ensure job security for Second Shift Teachers
CM Murad sets timeline for completion of much delayed K-IV project
FWMC and 24 local bodies ink agreement for cleanliness: Commissioner
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues
No delay in wheat procurement target decision, clarifies finance ministry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drug Rehabilitation centres, ladies hostel inaugurated2 minutes ago
-
Isolated villages to be solarised: CM Murad9 minutes ago
-
State is above than Each & everything, There is no room for religious anarchy and extremism in Pakis ..1 hour ago
-
RDA gives concession to educational institutions till end of academic year 20242 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 485 kg drugs in five operations; arrests eight accused2 hours ago
-
2 brick kilns fined over polluting environment2 hours ago
-
Police arrest 3 suspects with gunshot injuries in separate encounters2 hours ago
-
CM chairs LDA meeting to review development projects2 hours ago
-
Road Safety Theme Park inaugurated2 hours ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
PQAMC announces dividend of Rs 1.7635 per unit2 hours ago
-
Naib Subedar Khalid embraced martyrdom amid KKH landslide clearance operation2 hours ago