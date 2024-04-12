MWL Secy-Gen Celebrates Eid With Orphaned Children, Inaugurates New Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Secretary-General of Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, extended the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr to orphaned children during a heartfelt visit to the Ali bin Abi Talib Orphanage on Thursday.
Dr. Al-Issa joined the children in celebrating the joyous occasion, spreading smiles and sharing moments of happiness.
During his visit, Dr. Al-Issa inaugurated new facilities aimed at enhancing the well-being and development of the orphaned children. Among the newly unveiled amenities were a state-of-the-art gymnasium and a training center, providing opportunities for physical fitness and educational advancement. These additions signify the MWL's commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and fostering a nurturing environment for orphaned children.
Dr. Al-Issa emphasized the importance of compassion, solidarity, and support for those in need, especially during festive occasions like Eid-ul-Fitr.
He highlighted the significance of providing a loving and supportive environment for orphaned children, enabling them to thrive and realize their full potential.
Dr. Al-Issa’s visit to orphanage is a poignant reminder of the MWL's dedication to humanitarian efforts and its ongoing mission to uplift marginalized communities worldwide. Through initiatives like the visit to the Ali bin Abi Talib Orphanage and the inauguration of new facilities, the MWL continues to make tangible contributions towards building a more inclusive and compassionate society.
The children at the orphanage expressed their gratitude and joy for the memorable Eid celebration and the newly inaugurated facilities, which will undoubtedly enrich their lives and empower them to pursue their dreams with confidence and hope.
Dr. Al-Issa's visit resonated deeply with the values of empathy and kindness, underscoring the importance of collective efforts in creating a brighter future for all.
