MWL Secy General's Visit, An Explicit Demo Of Pak-Saudi Relations: Tahir Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Kareem Al-Issa's visit to Pakistan was an explicit demonstration of Pak-Saudi relations

Talking to media, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said Pakistan's relations with the Arab countries were very strong and exemplary and this important visit was an affectionate expression of the Ulema and scholars of the Islamic world towards Pakistan.

He said the MWL secretary general during his visit would hold meetings with the president, prime minister, National Assembly speaker, Senate chairman, Punjab chief minister, governor and important religious and political leaderships of the country and also attend the International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference as a chief guest. He would also pay a visit to Lahore during his stay in the country, Ashrafi added.

He said, "The arrival of Pakistan's great friend is a great joy and pleasant moment for the state and its people." Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Kareem Al-Issa was visiting Pakistan along with a high-level delegation he said adding the recent visit of MWL secretary general to Pakistan had been scheduled on the special instructions of Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and on the invitation of Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Ashrafi also hinted that the secretary general would make an important announcement on the flood situation in the country in view of the relief activities on part of the MWL as Pakistan has a prominent place in the Islamic world.

Appreciating his valuable services as the MWL secretary general, he said Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Kareem Al-Issa played a commendable role for eliminating Islamophobia in the world and addressing the problems of the Islamic world.

