MWL Sends Winter Relief Package To Less Developed Areas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

MWL sends winter relief package to less developed areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Muslim World League (MWL) has dispatched 20-trucks laden with a large number of staple food boxes and 7,000 blankets to the under-developed and cold areas of the country to facilitate the deserving people in harsh weather.

The initiative was taken under the 'Winter Relief Package', launched by the MWL (Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami) to provide humanitarian assistance to under-privileged people of Pakistan.

Addressing the distribution ceremony of winter package, Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the trucks were fully loaded with relief stuff amounting to millions of rupees that would help the poor to fight hunger amid biting cold.

He said whenever a calamity hit Pakistan, Saudi Arabia was always at the forefront to help its people.

Qadri said Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami was a ray of hope for the deserving and downtrodden people, living across the globe.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and officials of MWL were also present on the occasion.

