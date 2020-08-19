MWM assures to follow SOPs during Muharram

Majlis Wahdat Muslamin (MWM) Wednesday announced to abide by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during activities planned for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Majlis Wahdat Muslamin (MWM) Wednesday announced to abide by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during activities planned for Muharram.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday at Peshawar Press Club, Provincial General Secretary MWM, Allama Waheed Abbas Kazmi said all preventive SOPs from corona virus would be strictly followed in Majalis and processions of Muharram.

He said that volunteers were given training to maintain social distancing in Muharram processions.

He also urged people to forge unity and foil the nefarious designs of certain elements who plan to wedge difference among masses.

He said that enemies of peace are again machinating to disrupt existing serenity that was being established by the matchless sacrifices of law enforcers.

He said that enemies want to create sectarian rift by targeting members of Shia community adding their aim is to damage the existing peace and harmony among people living in the motherland.

MWM also demanded foolproof security during Muharram processions and assured to observe SOPs during Muharram and to adopt all precautionary measures to prevent spread of corona virus.