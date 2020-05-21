UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MWM Completes Ration Distribution Among 1000 Targeted Families

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:29 PM

MWM completes ration distribution among 1000 targeted families

Majlis Wahdat Muslameen (MWM) completed its target of distributing ration among 1000 deserving families in Ramzan-ul-Mubbarak on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Majlis Wahdat Muslameen (MWM) completed its target of distributing ration among 1000 deserving families in Ramzan-ul-Mubbarak on Thursday.

General Secretary Nasir Sherazi said this regard that about 200 poor families were given foods with Eidis in tehsil Alipur today.

He said earlier they had provided ration to 800 families locating in different parts of the district in different times of current holy month.

He said his organization was giving away foods to needy people across the country during corona outbreak aimed to facilitate them on Eid.

He said mask and sanitizers were too being distributed to save people from hazard of pandemic. Medical staff busy in extending help to corona patients in different health centers was provided pre-cautionary kits on regular basis, he maintained.

Related Topics

Poor Nasir Alipur From

Recent Stories

Transporters agree to resume service after success ..

9 minutes ago

Iraq Intelligence Says Qardash Was in Charge of Ma ..

3 seconds ago

EasyJet says to resume flying on June 15

6 seconds ago

22 killed as 'super cyclone' ravages Bangladesh, I ..

7 seconds ago

Russia Provides Antiviral Drugs to Cambodia to Hel ..

9 seconds ago

US lauds Pakistan for solid cooperation for peace ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.