MWM completes ration distribution among 1000 targeted families

Majlis Wahdat Muslameen (MWM) completed its target of distributing ration among 1000 deserving families in Ramzan-ul-Mubbarak on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Majlis Wahdat Muslameen (MWM) completed its target of distributing ration among 1000 deserving families in Ramzan-ul-Mubbarak on Thursday.

General Secretary Nasir Sherazi said this regard that about 200 poor families were given foods with Eidis in tehsil Alipur today.

He said earlier they had provided ration to 800 families locating in different parts of the district in different times of current holy month.

He said his organization was giving away foods to needy people across the country during corona outbreak aimed to facilitate them on Eid.

He said mask and sanitizers were too being distributed to save people from hazard of pandemic. Medical staff busy in extending help to corona patients in different health centers was provided pre-cautionary kits on regular basis, he maintained.