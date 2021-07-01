UrduPoint.com
MWM Delegation Calls On DG Rangers Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:13 PM

Majlis-e-Wahdat ul Muslimeen (MWM) delegation called on Director-General Sindh Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary at the Rangers Headquarters here on Thursday

President MWM Sindh Baqar Zaidi, President MWM Karachi, Maulana Sadiq Jaffery led the delegation including Ali Hussain Naqvi, Mir Taqi Mir and Sabir Karbalai, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers.

They held a detailed discussion on the law and order situation in Karachi and interior Sindh.

The delegation highly appreciated the sacrifices rendered by people and law enforcers for establishment of peaceful environment.

