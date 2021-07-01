MWM delegation calls on DG Rangers Sindh

Majlis-e-Wahdat ul Muslimeen (MWM) delegation called on Director-General Sindh Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary at the Rangers Headquarters here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Majlis-e-Wahdat ul Muslimeen (MWM) delegation called on Director-General Sindh Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary at the Rangers Headquarters here on Thursday.

President MWM Sindh Baqar Zaidi, President MWM Karachi, Maulana Sadiq Jaffery led the delegation including Ali Hussain Naqvi, Mir Taqi Mir and Sabir Karbalai, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers.

They held a detailed discussion on the law and order situation in Karachi and interior Sindh.

The delegation highly appreciated the sacrifices rendered by people and law enforcers for establishment of peaceful environment.