MWM Delegation Meets DG Rangers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A six-member delegation of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) led by Allama Baqir Rizvi called on Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry at Headquarters Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

During the meeting, religious harmony and promotion of inter-Muslim unity were discussed, said a news release issued by spokesman for Rangers.

Allama Baqir Rizvi lauded the efforts made by Rangers for maintaining peace in Sindh particularly in Karachi.

