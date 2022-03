A delegation of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Thursday visited deceased Senator Rehman Malik's residence and offered condolence with his son Omar Malik

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Thursday visited deceased Senator Rehman Malik's residence and offered condolence with his son Omar Malik.

The MWM delegation prayed for high ranks for the departed soul in Jannah, said a press release issued here.

The delegation was led by MWM's Spokesman Allama Maqsood Ali Domki which was comprised of Allama Ahmed Noori, Allama Zaeem Abbas, Allama Ali Sher Ansari.