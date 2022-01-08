MWM grieved at Murree tragedy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Central Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths of tourists stranded in Murree snowfall.

He demanded the administration expedite the relief activities. The safe evacuation of tourists in Murree is essential to avoid a major human tragedy. He said that the country's welfare agencies, volunteers and locals of Murree should play their responsible role in this hour of need.

He also urged the MWM volunteers to be ready to take part in the relief efforts.