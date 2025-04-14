MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan announced to hold 16th central convention alongwith intra-party elections on Saturday, April 19 to elect the new party chairman for next three years.

This announcement was made during a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, the members of party including Vice Chairman of MWM Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi and General Secretary Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi, alongwith Allama Abdul Khaq Asadi, Syed Asad Abbas Naqvi, Malik Iqrar Hussain Alvi, Syed Zahid Kazmi, Saleem Abbas Siddiqui, Allama Zigham Abbas and Asif Hussain were presented, said a press release on Monday.

Shirazi highlighted that the MWM is a registered political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan, and intra-party elections would be conducted in line with the constitutional requirements, ensuring complete transparency.

While discussing the criteria of election, he added, "Three Names will be presented for the post of the chairman with the requirements to secure 51 percent votes for victory," he stated. The name of the newly elected chairman would be announced on April 20.

Party workers from across the country including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan would be participated in the voting process.

The event would culminate on Sunday, April 20, with a “Pakistan Stability Conference,” where the newly elected chairman and leaders from various religious and political parties would deliver speeches."We invite all media representatives to come and observe the transparency of the intra-party elections," he added.