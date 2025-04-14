MWM To Hold Intra-party Elections On April 19; Secretary MWM
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan announced to hold 16th central convention alongwith intra-party elections on Saturday, April 19 to elect the new party chairman for next three years.
This announcement was made during a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, the members of party including Vice Chairman of MWM Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi and General Secretary Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi, alongwith Allama Abdul Khaq Asadi, Syed Asad Abbas Naqvi, Malik Iqrar Hussain Alvi, Syed Zahid Kazmi, Saleem Abbas Siddiqui, Allama Zigham Abbas and Asif Hussain were presented, said a press release on Monday.
Shirazi highlighted that the MWM is a registered political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan, and intra-party elections would be conducted in line with the constitutional requirements, ensuring complete transparency.
While discussing the criteria of election, he added, "Three Names will be presented for the post of the chairman with the requirements to secure 51 percent votes for victory," he stated. The name of the newly elected chairman would be announced on April 20.
Party workers from across the country including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan would be participated in the voting process.
The event would culminate on Sunday, April 20, with a “Pakistan Stability Conference,” where the newly elected chairman and leaders from various religious and political parties would deliver speeches."We invite all media representatives to come and observe the transparency of the intra-party elections," he added.
Recent Stories
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes
GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..
‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC
ADGM’s FSRA imposes fines of $8.85 million on ‘HAYVN’ Group
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project2 minutes ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements12 minutes ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed12 minutes ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain12 minutes ago
-
Govt would help rehabilitation of fire affected traders of Hazro: Jahangir Khanzada12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six in Illegal weapons crackdown12 minutes ago
-
PPP’s reservation over canals to be addressed through talks: Rana13 minutes ago
-
ECO delegation visits Lahore Fort22 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Saad Rafique calls on IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan22 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to announce package for overseas Pakistanis: OPF chairman22 minutes ago
-
Police seize non-custom cigarettes worth Rs 5m22 minutes ago