MWM Urges Fool Proof Security In Processions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :President, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh, Allama Maqsood Domki has urged fool-proof security for Muharram-Ul-Haram processions.

Talking to Media at Jaccababad, he urged the Government to beef up security at entry and exit points by installing walk through security gates and deploying security personnel.

He said that the Wahdat Scouts would also work in coordination with the districts' administration. He said the Government should ensure cleanliness, uninterrupted power supply and adequate light arrangements for congregations' venues and processions route adding that the mourners should also follow SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

