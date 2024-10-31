MWMC All Set To Complete Waste Management Outsourcing
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Committees have been formed to transfer assets and machinery of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to private sector as the divisional administration moved forward overseeing enforcement of a new waste management mechanism i.e. outsourcing waste management operations which, officials believe, would be completed within a month at all union councils in Multan division.
Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan chaired a meeting with the deputy commissioners and officials of MWMC to discuss headway made so far in enforcement of outsourcing waste management operations, already approved by Punjab government, and further strategy to expedite the process in Multan division.
CEO Waste Management Company Adbul Razzaq Dogar gave a detailed briefing on outsourcing model and said that waste management operations at all union councils in Multan division would be outsourced within a month. Dogar said that private sector would be responsible to employ additional machinery and human resources to successfully carry out waste management operations.
Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that committees have been formed for transfer of MWMC assets and machinery to private companies.
Addressing the meeting commissioner stressed on the task of making all rural union councils ‘Zero Waste’ under ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign. She added that outsourcing would improve efficiency in cleaning operations.
Maryam Khan ordered that Geo-Tagging of dumping sites and waste points should be completed and asked deputy commissioners to depute focal persons for outsourcing waste management operations.
The new model of waste management would be fully functional in all the four districts including Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran once the process is completed. Additional commissioner coordination Abdul Jabbar and other officials were present.
