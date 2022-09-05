MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Farooq Dogar announced audit of cleanliness staff in the field across the city during their fixed duty hours on daily basis.

Addressing to field staff Monday here he hinted at stern action would be taken against absentees with serving them show cause notice.

CEO instructed to ensure presence of operational staff along with workers in the field at any cost as soon as their duty hours started.

Monitoring officers were directed to provide pictorial proof of presence of sanitary workers in the field during duty time.

CEO expressed zero tolerance on discipline of the staff on the occasion. He said the operational force was bound to present at the desired locations from 6 am to 2 pm. While Friday, working timetable would remain from 6 am to 12 pm, said the CEO.