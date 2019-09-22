MWMC approves bonus,special allowance for staffers

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) borad of directors has approved bonus and special allowance for sanitary workers and other staffers.

It was decided in the 42nd BoD meeting held at circuit house chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak here on Sunday .

The demands for purchasing new vehicles, hiring business consultant and vehicles for staff were put in pending.

The BoD also approved acquiring land for new landfill site.

The DC directed the MWMC to improve its performance and ordered for preparing a plan for getting charges from big institutions against providing cleanliness services.