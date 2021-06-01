UrduPoint.com
MWMC Arranges Awareness Walk On Importance Of Cleanliness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) arranged an awareness walk, titled "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" (Service at Your Doorstep) with an objective to promote cleanliness in the city.

The walk, led by parliamentary secretary on information and culture Nadeem Qureshi and MD MWMC Fakhar Ul islam Dogar, commenced from Haram Gate and culminated at Iron Market.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Nadeem Qureshi remarked that the step would ensure cleanliness at every nook and corner of the district.

He added that it would also sensitize citizens about importance of the cleanliness. The incumbent government was working to bring about green and clean revolution.

Qureshi observed that the city had two major issues, cleanliness and sewerage.

He lamented that the past government did not focus on MWMC which resulted into a shortage of resources in the organization.

The previous government did not upgrade the organization. Neither new machinery nor staff was recruited in MWMC. He urged upon shopkeepers to put trash into baskets instead of throwing it on streets or roads.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar Ul Islam informed that the cleanliness campaign was in progress in all union councils of the city. He hoped that the citizens would feel the change in their respective localities.

