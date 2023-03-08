UrduPoint.com

MWMC Asked To Clean All Vacant Plots Of City

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir directed Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to clean all the vacant plots of the city in connection with the ongoing cleanliness campaign under the slogan "Cleanliness half faith" He ordered to display of panaflexes there after clearing the plots by appealing to the citizens not to throw garbage.

DC asked the company officials to clean the neglected areas on a priority basis and prepare a schedule for washing the city roads with water.

Mr Umar Jahangir ordered the beautification of the city in view of the arrival of the month of Ramazan and the spring season.

On the other hand, MWMC has started implementing the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner and started the process of waste lifting from vacant plots in Lodhi Colony, Usmanabad, Naqshband Colony, Vehari road and New Multan through loader squad.

MWMC has also prepared a schedule for cleaning 30 neglected areas and washing of 30 city roads. More than 200 vacant plots have also been identified in the city which will be made zero waste.

