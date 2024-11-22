MWMC begins semi-mechanised cleanliness operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) began a mega cleanliness operation in the city on Friday employing modern mechanical sweepers and other machinery in addition to human resources to achieve the ambitious zero-waste target.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Razzaq Dogar visited different parts of city early Friday to check operation cleanup meant to remove debris wherever present.

The operation also covered city roads, big and small, besides worship places and mosques where people assemble in large numbers every Friday to say their prayers.

Manager Operations Anwaar-ul-Haq gave briefing to the CEO on cleanliness operations and steps for smog prevention.

The CEO said that keeping the city of saints clean was there mission as per orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. He said that the mega cleanliness operation was launched to keep the whole of Multan division clean.