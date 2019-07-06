MWMC board approves recruitment of 500 sanitary workers

The Multan Waste Managment Companay (MWMC) board of directors Saturday approved recruitment of 500 sanitary workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The Multan Waste Managment Companay (MWMC) board of directors Saturday approved recruitment of 500 sanitary workers.

The board of directors meeting was chaired by its chairman, and attended by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak and others.

The BoD also gave approval for hiring services of a senior legal advisor, contract with a private firm for audit of budget, repair of defective vehicles and machinery within next 15 days, hiring of private vehicles on rent for cleanliness during upcoming Eid-ul-Azha and payment of overtime to workers.