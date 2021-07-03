UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MWMC BoD Approves Cleanliness Plan For Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:30 PM

MWMC BoD approves cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) BoD approved cleanliness plan for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha here on Saturday.

The approval was given for hiring about 225 vehicles including loaders, dumpers, tractor trollies, pickups and loader rickshaws to dump the animal waste during Eid.

The MWMC BoD meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad was held here on Saturday.

Addressing the board of directors, DC Ali Shahzad said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered to mark 'Eid-ul-Azha week' regarding cleanliness.

The cleanliness activities would be monitored at all districts during Eid days under Khidmat Ap ki dehleez per programme. The deputy commissioner directed company officials to depute workers and machinery for cleanliness into newly added UCs in the city for cleanliness. The company administration was ordered to submit 'zero waste' report till 6 pm during three days of the Eid-ul-Azha.

Ali Shahzad directed to constitute a special workers squad for quick redressal of the cleanliness complaints on Eid.

Giving briefing about Eid plan to board members, MD MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that 360 vehicles including 135 company vehicles would participate in the cleanliness operation.

The city would be divided into 14 sectors to make the grand cleanliness operation successful as one pick up and loader rickshaw to be provided at each Union Council.

Likewise, one temporary storage point would be established for four UCs to collect animal waste while secondary collection points to be set-up at 14 sectors of the city. The animal waste would be brought to secondary collection points from storage point and then the waste would be dumped at the landfill site through dumpers.

The company has also prepared cleanliness for cleanliness of 12 collective sacrificial animal slaughtering places.

Meanwhile, the MWMC MD issued transfer orders of the deputy managers operation into various zones in connection with Eid plan.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Company Vehicles SITE All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SCCI, AACC explore cooperation in education and he ..

55 seconds ago

Majid Al Osaimi meets with Uzbek Deputy Prime Mini ..

31 minutes ago

75,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

31 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Clalit Health Se ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, 1,561 reco ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai’s Supreme C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.