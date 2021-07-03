MWMC BoD approves cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) BoD approved cleanliness plan for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha here on Saturday.

The approval was given for hiring about 225 vehicles including loaders, dumpers, tractor trollies, pickups and loader rickshaws to dump the animal waste during Eid.

The MWMC BoD meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad was held here on Saturday.

Addressing the board of directors, DC Ali Shahzad said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered to mark 'Eid-ul-Azha week' regarding cleanliness.

The cleanliness activities would be monitored at all districts during Eid days under Khidmat Ap ki dehleez per programme. The deputy commissioner directed company officials to depute workers and machinery for cleanliness into newly added UCs in the city for cleanliness. The company administration was ordered to submit 'zero waste' report till 6 pm during three days of the Eid-ul-Azha.

Ali Shahzad directed to constitute a special workers squad for quick redressal of the cleanliness complaints on Eid.

Giving briefing about Eid plan to board members, MD MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that 360 vehicles including 135 company vehicles would participate in the cleanliness operation.

The city would be divided into 14 sectors to make the grand cleanliness operation successful as one pick up and loader rickshaw to be provided at each Union Council.

Likewise, one temporary storage point would be established for four UCs to collect animal waste while secondary collection points to be set-up at 14 sectors of the city. The animal waste would be brought to secondary collection points from storage point and then the waste would be dumped at the landfill site through dumpers.

The company has also prepared cleanliness for cleanliness of 12 collective sacrificial animal slaughtering places.

Meanwhile, the MWMC MD issued transfer orders of the deputy managers operation into various zones in connection with Eid plan.