MWMC BoD Approves Hiring Of 500 Sanitary Staff, New Machinery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:42 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) BoD has approved recruitment of 500 sanitary workers and procurement of new machinery worth Rs 259 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) BoD has approved recruitment of 500 sanitary workers and procurement of new machinery worth Rs 259 million.

The 44th MWMC BoD meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak was held here on Friday.

New machinery included tractors, dumpers, mini dumpers truck, mechanical sweeper, water pressure vehicle, compactors, containers, motorbikes and waste drums while sanitary workers would be recruited through third party.

The BoD has also given approval of purchased machinery and contract of newly hired 300 sanitary staff while one increment would also be given to new company employees.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Aamer said that company's performance was appreciable regarding cleanliness.

DC directed to launch crackdown against cattle pens and gave deadline to cattle pen owners for shifting them outside the city.

He said that committee has been formed consisted on Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan, Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed and District Officer Civil Defense Fatima Khan to devise a plan about shifting of cattle pens outside the city area.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar while briefing said that various committees have been constituted to make the procurement process transparent.

He said that city looks changed regarding cleanliness after new workforce recruitment.

Chairman MDA Mian Jameel Ahmad, BoD members Khalid Baig, Fazal Ali Sheikh ADC Revenue Tayyab Khan and others were present.

