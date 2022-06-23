UrduPoint.com

MWMC BoD Approves Rs 400m For Procurement Of New Machinery

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MWMC BoD approves Rs 400m for procurement of new machinery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) BoD has given final approval for procurement of new machinery worth Rs 400 million to make the cleanliness system of City of Saints ideal.

According to the decisions taken by BOD, 491 new sanitary workers will also be recruited in the company to meet the shortage of manpower.

In addition, MWMC administration has been given task of fund generation to increase the revenue of the company while a sub-committee also been constituted to approve the Eid- Ul-Azha plan.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner & Chairman MWMC Muhammad Tahir Wattoo here on Thursday.

CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar, BoD members Yasir Bucha, Filza Mumtaz, Dr Allah Bakhsh and Javed Iqbal attended the meeting while Company Secretary Muhammad Kabir Khan gave briefing on this occasion. Chief Internal Auditor Tahir Shabbir, Managers Sajid Riaz and Asif Shabbir were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo while addressing the BOD meeting termed the purchase of machinery as inevitable and said that the procurement of machinery and recruitment of human resource was long standing demand of the management.

He directed to ensure transparency in procurement of new machinery and recruitment of human resource and consider various options to increase the revenue of the company.

DC asked the management to renew MoUs with the Vegetable and Fruit market, Timber Market and General Bus Stands administration and make agreements with private residential colonies for providing cleanliness services.

MWMC CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that the final approval of new machinery was a good step.

He said that the existing machinery and containers of the company have become very rotten and no new recruitments were made since the establishment of the company while the population of the city increased exponentially.

He said that the daily waste generated in the city was more than the capacity of the company while the advent of new machinery and manpower will create an ideal system of sanitation in the city.

He said"All the rules will be followed for the purchase of machinery."

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Company Kabir Khan Market All Million

Recent Stories

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

13 minutes ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

48 minutes ago
 Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

1 hour ago
 Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afgh ..

Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series aga ..

PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than ..

Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than India’s team at present

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.