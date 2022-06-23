MWMC BoD approves Rs 400m for procurement of new machinery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) BoD has given final approval for procurement of new machinery worth Rs 400 million to make the cleanliness system of City of Saints ideal.

According to the decisions taken by BOD, 491 new sanitary workers will also be recruited in the company to meet the shortage of manpower.

In addition, MWMC administration has been given task of fund generation to increase the revenue of the company while a sub-committee also been constituted to approve the Eid- Ul-Azha plan.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner & Chairman MWMC Muhammad Tahir Wattoo here on Thursday.

CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar, BoD members Yasir Bucha, Filza Mumtaz, Dr Allah Bakhsh and Javed Iqbal attended the meeting while Company Secretary Muhammad Kabir Khan gave briefing on this occasion. Chief Internal Auditor Tahir Shabbir, Managers Sajid Riaz and Asif Shabbir were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo while addressing the BOD meeting termed the purchase of machinery as inevitable and said that the procurement of machinery and recruitment of human resource was long standing demand of the management.

He directed to ensure transparency in procurement of new machinery and recruitment of human resource and consider various options to increase the revenue of the company.

DC asked the management to renew MoUs with the Vegetable and Fruit market, Timber Market and General Bus Stands administration and make agreements with private residential colonies for providing cleanliness services.

MWMC CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that the final approval of new machinery was a good step.

He said that the existing machinery and containers of the company have become very rotten and no new recruitments were made since the establishment of the company while the population of the city increased exponentially.

He said that the daily waste generated in the city was more than the capacity of the company while the advent of new machinery and manpower will create an ideal system of sanitation in the city.

He said"All the rules will be followed for the purchase of machinery."