MWMC cancels Daewoo contract over poor sanitation performance

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Friday terminated the contract of Suthra Punjab Program’s contractor,Daewoo company over poor performance as highlighted in a report prepared by Commissioner Multan Division,Rana Aamir Karim Khan.

According to an MWMC spokesperson,all sanitation operations of the program have now been taken over directly by the company.Until a new contract was awarded, the Suthra Punjab Program will be run under MWMC’s supervision.

The spokesperson assured that the supervisory staff and sanitary workers will continue to perform their duties as usual with timely payment of salaries maintained.

The company clarified that the entire cleanliness system was now fully under MWMC’s control and will be monitored directly at the government level.

The management further stated that there was no need for employees to feel concerned,as no staff member will be laid off under the new arrangement.