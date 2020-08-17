MWMC cancels holidays of operational staff during Muharram-Ul-Haram

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) have cancelled holidays of all operational staff on 9th and 10th of Muharram to ensure best cleanliness arrangements during Muharram-Ul-Haram.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the MWMC have finalized action plan for cleanliness arrangements during Muharram. The company would set up 14 emergency camps in the city where sector head would be the in charge of each camp.

The emergency camps would be set up at Nishtar, Chowk Shaheedan, Interior city, Gulgasht, Eidgah, Rasheedabad, Samijabad, Hafiz Jamal, Jinnah Park, Pak Gate, Mumtazabad, Grain Market, Timber Market and Double Phattak.

The company would deploy eight focal persons for these camps while an emergency control centre would be set up at Company's main office.

The focal persons have been directed to keep in touch with license holders and administrators of Imam bargahs to resolve their complaints on top priority.

The staff of the company has been directed to ensure phenyle spray at drainers and sewerage lines of mourning procession routes.