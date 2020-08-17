UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MWMC Cancels Holidays Of Operational Staff During Muharram-Ul-Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:57 PM

MWMC cancels holidays of operational staff during Muharram-Ul-Haram

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) have cancelled holidays of all operational staff on 9th and 10th of Muharram to ensure best cleanliness arrangements during Muharram-Ul-Haram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) have cancelled holidays of all operational staff on 9th and 10th of Muharram to ensure best cleanliness arrangements during Muharram-Ul-Haram.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the MWMC have finalized action plan for cleanliness arrangements during Muharram. The company would set up 14 emergency camps in the city where sector head would be the in charge of each camp.

The emergency camps would be set up at Nishtar, Chowk Shaheedan, Interior city, Gulgasht, Eidgah, Rasheedabad, Samijabad, Hafiz Jamal, Jinnah Park, Pak Gate, Mumtazabad, Grain Market, Timber Market and Double Phattak.

The company would deploy eight focal persons for these camps while an emergency control centre would be set up at Company's main office.

The focal persons have been directed to keep in touch with license holders and administrators of Imam bargahs to resolve their complaints on top priority.

The staff of the company has been directed to ensure phenyle spray at drainers and sewerage lines of mourning procession routes.

Related Topics

Multan Holidays Company Market All Best Top Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE provides health services to residents of remot ..

1 minute ago

Punjab CM says he appeared before NAB just as witn ..

4 minutes ago

PM’s personal interest in strengthening SME sect ..

26 minutes ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 Li ..

30 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbein ..

31 minutes ago

Javed Bashir born on 8th August 1973 is a Pakistan ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.