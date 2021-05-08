UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MWMC Cancels Holidays Of Staff For Swift Cleanliness On Eid

Sumaira FH 23 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:20 PM

MWMC cancels holidays of staff for swift cleanliness on Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has devised special plan for exemplary cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitre.

The operational and workshop staff of the company would perform duties during Eid holidays.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar has canceled the three Eid holidays of the workers May 11,13,14 and also issued notification in this regard.

The manager Operations MWMC will ensure presence of all officials, workers as per schedule and also engage whole machinery/vehicles on road.

The special cleanliness of major roads and the city would be made during Eid days.

The special cleanliness plan at surroundings of Eid Gahas and jamia mosques would also be conducted.

Related Topics

Multan Holidays Company Road May All

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.