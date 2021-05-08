MWMC cancels holidays of staff for swift cleanliness on Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has devised special plan for exemplary cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitre.

The operational and workshop staff of the company would perform duties during Eid holidays.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar has canceled the three Eid holidays of the workers May 11,13,14 and also issued notification in this regard.

The manager Operations MWMC will ensure presence of all officials, workers as per schedule and also engage whole machinery/vehicles on road.

The special cleanliness of major roads and the city would be made during Eid days.

The special cleanliness plan at surroundings of Eid Gahas and jamia mosques would also be conducted.