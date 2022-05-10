MWMC changes duty timings of field staffers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has changed the duty schedule for workers with an aim to avoid them from severe weather conditions.

According to official sources, MWMC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Farooq Dogar directed officers to depute cleanliness staff at 5 am so that they workers should be kept safe from scorching heat.

The sprinkling of water should be complete timely. The health of workers could not be compromised. It is our duty to protect workers from severity of weather. Nobody could be left on mercy of extreme weather, said Farooq. The duty timings of officials, working in offices, would remain same, he concluded.