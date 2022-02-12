MWMC chief for immediate repair of faulty machinery

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Muhammad Farooq Dogar has issued instructions to bring all machinery on road to further accelerate the "Month of Cleanliness" campaign.

He issued these directions during a surprise visit to workshop and parking yard on Saturday where he also inspected the machinery and ordered immediate repair of the parked machinery due to minor dysfunction.

He directed the manager of workshop to immediately get approval for repairing of faulty machinery and the manager procurement submit estimate and calling of vendor.

He also sought report about repairing of deteriorated containers.

CEO MWMC said that Commissioner Irshad Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan had given the task for beautification of the city. The company will use all the machinery to achieve the targets.

He said that Commissioner was paying visit to various union councils of the city and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness.

The company was fully following on month long cleanliness plan, he concluded.