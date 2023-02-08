MWMC cleaning operation 'in full swing'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The cleaning operation started by Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) entered into the eighth consecutive day here Wednesday.

According to the statement, the drive was in full swing until to achieve the target of converting the city neat and clean up to the required standard.

In order to make the drive successful, the strategy of sending messages to the parents by students was started through colleges and schools.

Brochures based on awareness messages about cleanliness were distributed among students of different ages and disciplines.

On the other hand, the process of 'making the city to zero waste' and washing of important city roads and squares with water was going on, added the release.

Apart from this, the work of cleaning Multan Cricket Stadium in connection with the PSL 8th Edition was also continued at full pace.

Seats of all pavillions were washed thoroughly, it was said. The leveling of the parking area for the cricket fans' vehicles was completed while routes leading to the cricket stadium were washed on daily basis.