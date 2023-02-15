MWMC cleanliness campaign in full swing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The month long campaign "Clean Multan" under the umbrella of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is in full swing here.

An awareness camp was organized by the MWMC social mobilization team at Chungi No. 9 in this regard and brochures based on awareness about cleanliness were distributed among the citizens.

Women company workers also distributed brochures among car and motorcycle riders.

On the occasion, the social mobilizers appealed the citizens to cooperate with company to maintain cleanliness in the city.

The citizens were urged to put the waste and garbage in a nearby container and dustbin instead of the streets or roads and handed over it to the company workers.

The social mobilizer further said that as a responsible citizen, they should dispose off the construction debris themselves instead of throwing it on roads.