MWMC cleans big cemeteries ahead of Eid ul Fitr

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched cleanliness operation in big cemeteries of the city ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

Cleanliness process has been completed in Hassan Parwana, Qadeerabad, Pir Khurshid Colony, Nishtar Road, Chungi No.

8 and Mumtazabad cemeteries.

Waste and rubbish have been removed from within the cemeteries and the roads leading to the cemeteries have also been cleaned, said a spokesperson for MWMC on Sunday.