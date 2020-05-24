MWMC cleans city ahead of Eid-ul-Fitre

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) conducted clean city operation ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The sanitary workers of the company cleaned all roads mosques, Eid Gahs and Imam Bargahaz before Eid prayer.

The waste management also cleaned parks and grounds fixed for conducting Eid prayer.

Managing Director, MWMC, Nasir Shahzad Dogar himself monitored the cleanliness operation to ensure protection of people from COVID-19 while attending Eid congregations.