UrduPoint.com

MWMC Cleans Judicial Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 02:38 PM

MWMC cleans Judicial Complex

Multan Waste Management Company(MWMC) launched a special cleanliness operation in the New Judicial Complex in view of the inauguration of the registry branch of the Federal Shariat Court on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company(MWMC) launched a special cleanliness operation in the New Judicial Complex in view of the inauguration of the registry branch of the Federal Shariat Court on Saturday.

A total of 100 tons of waste was lifted from the complex. A squad of 25 workers took part in the operation.

The workers were assisted by loaders, front blade tractors and trolleys and all blocks including waiting and parking areas were cleaned. Water was also sprinkled on all roads inside the complex, according to a news release issued here.

Related Topics

Multan Water Company All From Court

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

56 seconds ago
 Wanted criminal killed in police encounter

Wanted criminal killed in police encounter

2 minutes ago
 Macron Officially Inaugurated for Second President ..

Macron Officially Inaugurated for Second Presidential Term

2 minutes ago
 One killed, three injured in roof collapse

One killed, three injured in roof collapse

2 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 3,819 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 3,819 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.