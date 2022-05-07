MWMC cleans Judicial Complex

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company(MWMC) launched a special cleanliness operation in the New Judicial Complex in view of the inauguration of the registry branch of the Federal Shariat Court on Saturday.

A total of 100 tons of waste was lifted from the complex. A squad of 25 workers took part in the operation.

The workers were assisted by loaders, front blade tractors and trolleys and all blocks including waiting and parking areas were cleaned. Water was also sprinkled on all roads inside the complex, according to a news release issued here.