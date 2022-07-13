UrduPoint.com

MWMC Completes Treatment Process After Eid Clean Up Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MWMC completes treatment process after Eid clean up operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has completed the treatment process after Eid's cleanliness operation.

Significantly eco-friendly measures have been taken at the company's temporary storage points and landfill site.

The treatment and disinfection process remained to continue till last night.

Multan Waste Management Company CEO Ameer Hassan visited various points and reviewed the treatment measures.

Talking on the occasion, he said that all SOPs were being implemented for treatment and disinfection.

He said that a huge amount of phenyl and lime had been poured at 16 temporary storage points set up in the city for the collection of sacrificial animal offals.

Ameer Hassan said that all measures had been taken to control the pollution at the landfill sites and the trenches dug for the remains of sacrificial animals have been covered with lime and a thick layer of soil has been laid upon by the bulldozers and in this way, all the waste will be dissolved through a chemical process.

Related Topics

Multan Company SITE All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.