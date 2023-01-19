MWMC conducts cleaning operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) conducted a special cleaning operation at MA Jinnah Road on Thursday.

According to MWMC handout, the highway stretching from Chowk Kumharanwala to Kasuri Chowk was cleaned thoroughly.

All garbage and filth were removed from both sides of the road while the Chowk Kumharanwala flyover was given special attention for early-morning cleanup before traffic flow increased. Moreover, scraping of the lane of Bosan Road was also underway.

Similarly, a cleaning operation was started to remove sand and soil from the roadsides of Eidgah, Chowk Rashidabad and Shamsabad.

The MWMC Chairman said the metro route from Chongi No. 14 to BCG Chowk had been washed with sprinkling water to remove dirt and dust from the streets up to the desired level.

He expressed resolve to continue the cleanliness drive for cleaning every nook and corner of the district until 'Dust-free Multan' was achieved.