MWMC constitutes 100 members special squad for further cleanliness

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) decided to constitute special squad, comprised of 100 workers, to improve cleanliness at street level in the city.

While chairing a meeting, MWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Farooq Dogar informed that the special squad, equipped with modern machinery, would perform duties during afternoon.

Similarly, the workers found absent will face punishment. The attendance of workers would be monitored twice a day.

There will an attendance point in each union council.

Dogar further remarked that cooperation would also be sought from citizens. Banners and panaflexes, inscribed with name of supervisor, mobile phone numbers and workers strength, would be installed at visible places.

The citizens could also contact MWMC for registration of complaints regarding poor cleanliness.