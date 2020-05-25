UrduPoint.com
MWMC Continues Cleanliness Operation On Second Day Of Eid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

MWMC continues cleanliness operation on second day of Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) continued cleanliness operation on the second day of Eid for swift cleanliness of city of Saints.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar and other officials remained present at roads for monitoring despite hot weather.

The operational and enforcement staff alongwith machinery cleaned the roads and also ensured lifting debris from roads.

The teams also ensured sprinkling of water at all central roads and colonies and made cleanliness of green belts of the city.

The operational staff was deputed for cleanliness in two shifts.

Nasir Dogar said that special allowance would be provided to workers over performing duty on Eid days.

