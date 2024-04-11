MWMC Continues Grand Cleanliness Operation On Second Day Of Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) continued grand cleanliness operation on the second day of Eid and made special cleanliness of graveyards and recreational places.
All the cleanliness staff and machinery remained present in the field under the directions of MWMC Chief Executive Officer Shahid Yaqoob and the routes of the graveyards were completely cleared with the help of new loader rickshaws and tractor trollies.
Senior Manager Operations Faheem Lodhi visited the city early in the morning and checked the sanitation arrangements.
CEO Shahid Yaqoob said that the company has also set up special cleanliness camps in parks and recreational places while the complaints received at control room 1139 are being resolved completely.
He said that special measures were also being taken for complete cleaning of vacant plots in residential areas.
Implementation of the Zero Waste city model during 'Suthra Punjab campaign' was the task, he concluded.
