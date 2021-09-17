MWMC decides to increase manpower, new machinery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to increase manpower and procurement of new machinery to enhance the capacity of the company and to improve cleanliness standard in the city.

Deputy Commissioner and chairman MWMC Aamir Karim Khan expressed these views while presiding over meeting regarding performance of the company here on Friday.

He said that provincial government has given task for providing pleasant environment to the citizens of the region and added that strict monitoring of company staff was being made to get the set targets regarding cleanliness.

He said that the company was performing better in its limited resources. However, procurement of latest machinery and extension of staff was dire need so that equal cleanliness operation could be launched at all union councils.

Mr Aamir informed that the various projects would be kept during MWMC board of directors meeting to increase company's revenue.

He directed administration to devise special squad for cleanliness at major roads and congested UCs of the city.

MWMC MD Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that company was utilizing all capabilities to lift 1100 ton waste daily. He said that awareness drive was also launched to sensitize citizens to keep the city neat and clean.

The new transfer stations would also be set-up in the city to minimize environmental pollution, MD concluded.