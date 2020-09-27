UrduPoint.com
MWMC Decides To Launch 'Waste Energy Project'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

MWMC decides to launch 'Waste energy project'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to launch 'Waste energy project'.

The willing firms will be invited for starting waste energy project through advertisement in media.

It was decided in a MWMC BoD meeting held here on Sunday in chair of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Latif Khan said that paper work for the project concerned is underway.

The company BoD has also given approval of revenue generation plan for company's financial self independence.

The revenue generation plan will be sent to Punjab government for final approval.

The board also gave approval for establishing human resource, procurement and audit committees and recruitment on all vacant posts.

The rationalization of all vacant posts will be made.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that procurement committee will be authorized for approval of all types tenders and procurement of machinery.

The services of expert firm will be taken for internal audit of the company.

The company has performed well during last one year.

He urged the members of the committees to play their active role for transparency in all sections of the company.

Board members Masroor Haider advocate and CEO MWMC Latif Khan were present while Hussain Ahmed Fazal and Yasir Hussain Bucha participated through video link.

Representative of finance department Punjab Shahiryar Hashim, local government representatives and managers of the company also attended the meeting.

APP /sak

