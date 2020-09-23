MWMC deputes 50 members special squad for Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) made special cleanliness arrangements for 781th annual urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani which commenced from today.

The 50 members special squad was deputed at the shrine for cleanliness under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan said that the staff will work in three shifts while machinery was also provided for cleanliness and sprinkling water.

The company has also set up camp at Fort Qasim Bagh while cleanliness of devotees accommodations and surrounding areas of Fort Qasim Bagh was being ensured.

The sprinkling water towards all roads of Fort Qasim Bagh� will continue while Deputy manager operations Habib Ullah Zafar was deputed as focal person by the company.

It's pertinent to mention here that the three days Urs celebrations will continue by September - 25.

