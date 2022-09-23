UrduPoint.com

MWMC Develops Strategy For Cleaning City

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has developed a new strategy for cleaning the city by which cleaning operations would be carried out in four union councils every week.

According to a press statement issued here Friday, CEO MWMC Mohammad Farooq Dogar said in the past, the task of cleaning internal highways of the city was assigned to the special cleaning squad. But now, he said the strategy was changed for ideal cleaning in streets of the city.

He said the cleaning squad would now clean inner-city highways only two days a week while a task of zero waste was assigned to them in four union councils every week.

Farooq Dogar said that due to a lack of manpower and infrastructure backlog was created and that backlog in terms of garbage piles was being lifted through a special cleaning operation.

Meanwhile, Farooq Dogar said monitoring of cleanliness was tightened.

While paying a visit to UC, he directed the staff to stop waste dumping near the graveyard.

He said the company is facing a shortage of containers.

He said after buying containers, dumping of garbage would not be seen anywhere in the city.

