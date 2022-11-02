MWMC devises new cleanliness plan for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has devised new cleanliness plan to make the City of Saints clean and beautiful. The new plan pertains to establishing a separate work force for roads, towns and streets. A proposal to form a separate team of workers has also been prepared for the urban union councils adjacent to the city.

CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar expressed these views while talking to citizens during his visit to review the ongoing special cleanliness operation at Masoom Shah road here on Wednesday.

He said that it was dire need of hour to establish separate teams of workers for residential and commercial areas.

He informed that 900 workers were required for cleanliness of the roads and highways while 600 workers for urban UCs adjacent to the city as per paperwork.

Dogar said that the implementation of the plan was subject to the approval of recruitment of workers by the Company's board of Directors.

Muhammad Farooq Dogar reviewed the ongoing special cleanliness operation at Masoom Shah road. The road from Daulat Gate to Chowk Kumharnwala has been thoroughly cleaned and all the waste and debris have been removed while the residential areas adjacent to Masoom Shah road have also been cleaned, he was told by the concernec officials on the occasion.