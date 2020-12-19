UrduPoint.com
MWMC Devises Plan For Cleanliness At City's Graveyards

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) have devised cleanliness plan for graveyards of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed the company to ensure cleanliness at graveyards into phases.

The garbage, waste and debris will be lifted from the graveyards.

MWMC MD Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar gave task to all deputy managers for cleanliness of graveyards from their respective areas.

The company workers made the cleanliness of historic Hassan Parwana graveyard as cleanliness process continued 72 hours.

The waste was removed from inside and outside of the graveyard through heavy machinery.

The board was displayed at entrance gate of the graveyard to aware the citizens about cleanliness. MD MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that cleanliness of the graveyards is our religious duty adding that the citizens visited the graveyards and recite Holy Qur'an for their love ones.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with company in connection with cleanliness of the graveyards.

MD also directed cleanliness at surrounding areas of Aam Khas Bagh and permanent solution of filth depot there.

