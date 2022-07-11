MWMC disposes off 5733 ton sacrificial animal offal on first Eid day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has made new record by lifting 5733 ton sacrificial animal offal on the first day of Eid-ul-Adha.

The IT department of the company has released data in this regard. The Eid cleanliness operation remained continue till last night.

Commissioner Amir Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo have expressed happiness and commended the company's CEO Ameer Hassan and directed him to continue work with same spirit and speed.

CEO MWMC Ameer Hassan explaining the details of the first day's clean-up operation said that the heavy vehicles including dumpers, arm roll and heavy truck carrying waste made 404 trips to landfill site.

The company workers didn't let the weather and rain hinder in their performance.

The company workers are our heroes and they are proud of their workers, he added.

The monitoring by district administration officials proving to be very helpful regarding the Eid cleanliness operation. He said that the cleanliness operation has been intensified on the second day of Eid.

There are 15 field offices functioning in the city which he has checked in the morning. The machinery has been handed over to union councils incharges through these field offices.

In addition, plastic bags are also being provided to the citizens from the field offices.

Ameer Hassan pledged that they would ensure to make city zero waste on the third day of Eid.