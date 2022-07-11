UrduPoint.com

MWMC Disposes Off 5733 Ton Sacrificial Animal Offal On First Eid Day

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MWMC disposes off 5733 ton sacrificial animal offal on first Eid day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has made new record by lifting 5733 ton sacrificial animal offal on the first day of Eid-ul-Adha.

The IT department of the company has released data in this regard. The Eid cleanliness operation remained continue till last night.

Commissioner Amir Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo have expressed happiness and commended the company's CEO Ameer Hassan and directed him to continue work with same spirit and speed.

CEO MWMC Ameer Hassan explaining the details of the first day's clean-up operation said that the heavy vehicles including dumpers, arm roll and heavy truck carrying waste made 404 trips to landfill site.

The company workers didn't let the weather and rain hinder in their performance.

The company workers are our heroes and they are proud of their workers, he added.

The monitoring by district administration officials proving to be very helpful regarding the Eid cleanliness operation. He said that the cleanliness operation has been intensified on the second day of Eid.

There are 15 field offices functioning in the city which he has checked in the morning. The machinery has been handed over to union councils incharges through these field offices.

In addition, plastic bags are also being provided to the citizens from the field offices.

Ameer Hassan pledged that they would ensure to make city zero waste on the third day of Eid.

Related Topics

Multan Weather Company Vehicles Same SITE From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.