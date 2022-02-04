UrduPoint.com

MWMC Disposes Off 5790 Tons Waste During Every First Week

Published February 04, 2022

MWMC disposes off 5790 tons waste during every first week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has disposed off 5790 tons waste during first week of ongoing month long special cleanliness drive.

Deputy Commissioner MWMC Amir Karim Khan expressed these views while presiding over board of Directors meeting here on Friday. Managing Director MWMC Farooq Dogar gave briefing on company affairs.

Amir Karim said that special focus was being made on neglected areas and Kachi Abadi while special cleanliness of worship places, mosques and graveyards was also underway.

He further said that practical steps have been taken to stand the company on its feet and to improve the cleanliness situation in the city.

Important decisions have been taken regarding machinery, operational vehicles and recruitment of sanitary staff while BoD has also decided to expedite the procurement process, DC said and added that the proposals have been finalized to meet the shortage of field machinery.

Latest machinery will be included in the operations wing after recommendations of procurement committee.

He said that waste management company was giving better results within limited resources and more than 800 tons of garbage is being collected and disposed off daily. He said that there was need to create capacity to collect another 200 tons garbage.

