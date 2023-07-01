Open Menu

MWMC Disposes Off Over 15,000 Tons Sacrificial Animal Waste During First Two Days Of Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MWMC disposes off over 15,000 tons sacrificial animal waste during first two days of Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has disposed off over 15,000 tons waste of sacrificial animal from the city during the first two days of Eid-ul-Azha. The cleanliness operation was also continued with full force on the third day of Eid.

Special focus was given on suburban areas and clearance of filth depots.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqub said that the dumping of waste was done at Habiba Sial landfill site along with Ada Billi Wala and Sahu Chowk.

He said that all public complaints received from the local government and special branch had been resolved.

Likewise, over 500 complaints received on 1139 complaint cell were also resolved. More than 2500 sanitary workers and machinery participated in the cleanliness operation, he said and added the Company has collected animal offal and waste at 16 transfer stations and then shifted outside the city.

He said that the Company would continue the clean-up operation till late tonight.

Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak and DC Umer Jehangir appreciated the sanitary staff over better cleanliness.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Aamir Khattak monitored the cleanliness operation on the third day of Eid and paid visit to transfer stations and landfill site. He said the Company deserves praise for making better cleanliness arrangements.

The CEO MWMC briefed the Commissioner on operation clean-up. He told that the performance of the Company was monitored through a special control room set up to facilitate the people. The company has also given task of cleanliness to its staff outside its limits, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Company Visit SITE All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

13 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

15 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan