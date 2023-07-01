MWMC disposes off over 15,000 tons sacrificial animal waste during first two days of Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has disposed off over 15,000 tons waste of sacrificial animal from the city during the first two days of Eid-ul-Azha. The cleanliness operation was also continued with full force on the third day of Eid.

Special focus was given on suburban areas and clearance of filth depots.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqub said that the dumping of waste was done at Habiba Sial landfill site along with Ada Billi Wala and Sahu Chowk.

He said that all public complaints received from the local government and special branch had been resolved.

Likewise, over 500 complaints received on 1139 complaint cell were also resolved. More than 2500 sanitary workers and machinery participated in the cleanliness operation, he said and added the Company has collected animal offal and waste at 16 transfer stations and then shifted outside the city.

He said that the Company would continue the clean-up operation till late tonight.

Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak and DC Umer Jehangir appreciated the sanitary staff over better cleanliness.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Aamir Khattak monitored the cleanliness operation on the third day of Eid and paid visit to transfer stations and landfill site. He said the Company deserves praise for making better cleanliness arrangements.

The CEO MWMC briefed the Commissioner on operation clean-up. He told that the performance of the Company was monitored through a special control room set up to facilitate the people. The company has also given task of cleanliness to its staff outside its limits, he added.