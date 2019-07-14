UrduPoint.com
MWMC Distributes Rs 10m Financial Assistance Cheques

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 06:40 PM

MWMC distributes Rs 10m financial assistance cheques

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ameer Hussain Qureshi distributed over Rs 10 million financial assistance cheques among the heirs of sanitary workers who retired or died during service.

While addressing the ceremony, the CEO said that a transparent system had been adopted to distribute financial assistance and payments were being made through cheques.

He said that leave encashment cheques were distributed among 12 sanitary workers who had completed their service, while financial assistance cheques were given to the heirs of nine sanitary workers.

More Stories From Pakistan

