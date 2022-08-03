MWMC emergency cleanliness plan for Muharram underway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is following the contingency cleanliness plan chalked out for Muharram-Ul-Harram.

Special cleaning arrangements have been made in the urban rural union councils located outside the city limits under the direction of CEO MWMC, Ameer Hassan.

The special cleanliness squad launched cleanliness operation in Qasim Bela, Muzaffarabad and Basti Khudadad on Wednesday and removed all garbage from the streets and towns.

Exemplary cleaning arrangements have been made on the processions routes in these areas.

Fenyle has been provided to the workers in all the union councils of the city to make the environment fragrant keeping in view the Majalis being held in Imambargahs.

On the other hand, mud and soil accumulated on roads due to rain, is being lifted. The cleanliness operation was also at full pace in the residential areas of the city including Masjid Shah Ali Akbar, New Town, Buatta Colony, Islamabad Colony, Peer Colony, Jan Muhammad Colony and Mohalla Qaisarabad.