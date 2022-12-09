MWMC ensures cleanliness ahead of 2nd test match Pak vs Eng

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has ensured cleanliness in the city ahead of the second match of the Pakistan-England Test series at Multan cricket stadium on December 9.

According to the MWMC spokesperson, the route from the city to Multan Cricket Stadium and the parking places were cleaned beautifully with all arrangements completed on time.

Water was sprinkled on the entire route by water bowser and the lime lining was also done on both sides of the road leading to the cricket stadium. All the stands and seats of Multan Cricket stadium were also cleaned, he added.

He assured maintenance of SOPs of cleanliness on all days of the test match.

The MWMC officials were monitoring the cleanliness operation. All flyovers in the city were also cleaned by using mechanical sweepers.